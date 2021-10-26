HC summons ACC assistant director over allegation of bribery

The High Court has summoned Alamgir Hossain, Anti-corruption Commission’s (ACC) assistant director, to explain allegations of bribery during investigation against him, reports UNB.

He has been asked to appear in person to court on 7 November to explain the matter. The court also issued a rule asking why he would not be charged with bribery.

HC bench of justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and justice SM Mojibur Rahman passed the order.