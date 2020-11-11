HC summons judicial documents related to Haji Salim’s case

The High Court (HC) has summoned all the judicial documents of the case against Haji Mohammad Salim, MP, in which he was sentenced to 13 years of imprisonment, reports news agency BSS.

A virtual HC bench comprising justice Mohammad Moinul Islam Chowdhury and justice AKM Zahirul Haque passed the order today (Wednesday).

The documents will be sent to the Court by the Dhaka Special Judge Court-7 by 6 December.