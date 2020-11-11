HC summons judicial documents related to Haji Salim’s case

The High Court (HC) has summoned all the judicial documents of the case against Haji Mohammad Salim, MP, in which he was sentenced to 13 years of imprisonment, reports news agency BSS.
A virtual HC bench comprising justice Mohammad Moinul Islam Chowdhury and justice AKM Zahirul Haque passed the order today (Wednesday).
The documents will be sent to the Court by the Dhaka Special Judge Court-7 by 6 December.
Advocate Khurshid Alam Khan on behalf of ACC was present in the court. Advocate Saeed Ahmed Raja, lawyer of the defendant was also present at the court.
Earlier, on 9 November, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) submitted an application for the hearing of the case.
On 24 October 2007, ACC filed a case against Haji Salim with Lalbagh police station in the capital alleging illegal acquisition of assets. He was sentenced to 13 years in prison on 27 April 2008.
On 25 October 2009, Haji Salim appealed to the High Court against the verdict. On 2 January 2011, the High Court quashed his sentence accepting his appeal.
ACC later appealed against the High Court verdict. Following the hearing of the appeal, the judgment of the High Court was quashed on 12 January 2015 and the Appellate Division directed a hearing in the High Court again.