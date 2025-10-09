Dhaka jewellery heist: Two burqa-clad suspects carry lock-breaking tools

Both individuals were dressed in black burqas with their faces covered. They carried several tools used for breaking locks. Neither wore shoes as they cautiously walked down the corridor toward Shampa Jewellers, quietly communicating with each other while pointing at the shop’s collapsible gate.

It was 3:07 a.m., 9 October 2025. The corridor of the market was lit, but all the shops were closed. At one corner near Shampa Jewellers, the one in front stopped, peered around and looked to see if anyone was there.