Hearing of Abrar murder trial adjourned till 24 Oct

A special tribunal on Thursday adjourned the hearing of a case lodged over the murder of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) student Abrar Fahad, till 24 October.

Judge Abu Zafar Md Kamaruzzaman of Dhaka Speedy Trial Tribunal-1 passed the order as the prosecution failed to conclude its arguments in the case.

Earlier in the day, prosecutor Abu Abdullah Bhuiyan concluded his part of arguments, followed by chief prosecutor Mosharraf Hossain Kazal. The chief prosecutor however, failed to conclude the arguments.