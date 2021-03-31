Hefazat attack instigators won’t be spread: IGP

Inspector general of Police Benazir Ahmed on Wednesday said that people who are behind the violence unleashed by Hefazat-e-Islam would be brought to book.



The IGP made the remarks at Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in the afternoon while visiting police members injured in clashes with Hefazat in Chattogram and Brahmanbaria, reports UNB.

Hefazat's top brass was not sued as they were not present on the spot of during the clashes and sabotage, Benazir said.



"But action will be taken against them if they're found involved with the clashes and violence," he said. "Those who launched the attack were named in the cases but [our] investigation will also reveal the names of instigators."