Hefazat attack instigators won’t be spread: IGP

Inspector general of Police Benazir Ahmed on Wednesday said that people who are behind the violence unleashed by Hefazat-e-Islam would be brought to book.
The IGP made the remarks at Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in the afternoon while visiting police members injured in clashes with Hefazat in Chattogram and Brahmanbaria, reports UNB.
Hefazat's top brass was not sued as they were not present on the spot of during the clashes and sabotage, Benazir said.
"But action will be taken against them if they're found involved with the clashes and violence," he said. "Those who launched the attack were named in the cases but [our] investigation will also reveal the names of instigators."
"Their barbaric attack was an attempt to tarnish the golden jubilee celebration of country's independence," he said.
On Sunday, six separate cases were filed against 3,000 people over sabotage on the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway in Narayanganj during Hefazat's daylong hartal.
Clashes, vandalism, arson attacks and road blockades at different parts of the country were reported during the hardline Islamist group's daylong hartal on Sunday.
Hefazat called for the hartal demanding punishment of policemen involved in shooting incidents in Chattogram and Brahmanbaria during their anti-Modi protests that left at least nine people dead, including several Hefazat activists.