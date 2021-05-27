Hefazat leader Qasemi put on 3-day remand afresh

A Dhaka court on Wednesday placed Hefazat-e-Islam leader Mufti Monir Hossain Qasemi on a three-day remand afresh in a case lodged over the Islamist hardliner party's mayhem in in the capital in 2013.

The court of Dhaka metropolitan magistrate Begum Mahmuda Akter placed him on a three-day remand afresh after the hearing as he was produced before the court.

Earlier, he was placed on a four-day remand by the same court on 22 May. Dhaka metropolitan Detective Branch (DB) police arrested him from Baridhara in the capital on 21 May.