Injury marks found on ex-BCL leader Biplab’s body: Physician

Former general secretary of Bangladesh Chhatra League's (BCL) Jahangirnagar University (JU) unit Duranta Biplab might have been murdered as some injury marks were found on his body, said a physician after conducting autopsy on Sunday, reports UNB.

"Injury marks were found on the back of the head and chest of Biplab," said Mofiz Uddin Pradhan Nipun, a physician at Narayanganj General Hospital where the autopsy was done.

It is suspected that he died after being hit on the back of the head with a heavy object, said the physician.

"It can be confirmed after receiving the final report of the post-mortem. But initially, it can be said that Biplab was murdered," he added.

Biplab was also a member of the Agriculture and Cooperative Sub-Committee of Awami League.

Biplab, 51, went missing while going to Mohammadpur from Keraniganj to meet his mother on 7 November.

The body of was fished out from the Buriganga river in Jajira area of South Keraniganj on Saturday afternoon, said Shahab Uddin Kabir, additional superintendent of police of Keraniganj circle.

Biplab's family members came to Narayanganj early Sunday and identified body from a photo.

A general diary (GD) was filed at Keraniganj police station in this regard, said deceased's brother Durjoy.

