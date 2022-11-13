Injury marks found on ex-BCL leader Biplab’s body: Physician

Former general secretary of Bangladesh Chhatra League's (BCL) Jahangirnagar University (JU) unit Duranta Biplab might have been murdered as some injury marks were found on his body, said a physician after conducting autopsy on Sunday, reports UNB.

"Injury marks were found on the back of the head and chest of Biplab," said Mofiz Uddin Pradhan Nipun, a physician at Narayanganj General Hospital where the autopsy was done.