Journalist killed by miscreants in Jamalpur

A journalist in Jamalpur has been killed in an attack by miscreants.

The victim named Golam Rabbani Nadim died while undergoing treatment at Mymensingh Medical College Hospital at around 2:30pm on Thursday.

He came under attack at Pathat area in Jamalpur’s Bakshiganj upazila at around 10:00pm on Wednesday..

Journalist Golam Rabbani was Jamalpur district correspondent of ‘Banglanews24.com’ and Bakshiganj upazila correspondent of Ekattor TV.