Journalist killed by miscreants in Jamalpur

A journalist in Jamalpur has been killed in an attack by miscreants.
The victim named Golam Rabbani Nadim died while undergoing treatment at Mymensingh Medical College Hospital at around 2:30pm on Thursday.
He came under attack at Pathat area in Jamalpur’s Bakshiganj upazila at around 10:00pm on Wednesday..
Journalist Golam Rabbani was Jamalpur district correspondent of ‘Banglanews24.com’ and Bakshiganj upazila correspondent of Ekattor TV.
He was son of Abdul Karim of Gomer Char village under Nilakhia union of the Bakshiganj upazila.
Family and local sources said Rabbani was attacked while returning home from work at around 10:00pm yesterday. A group of miscreants attacked him at Pathat area and beat him up mercilessly.
As the attackers left him unconscious, locals rescued and took the critically injured journalist to Bakshiganj upazila health complex. As his condition deteriorated, he was shifted to Jamalpur General Hospital at night and Mymensingh Medical College Hospital on Thursday morning. He died while undergoing treatment at MMCH at around 2:30pm.
Golam Rabbani’s wife Manira Begum alleged that Sadhurpara union parishad chairman Mahmudul Alam was displeased at the journalist for publishing a news item. The UP chairman had harassed him earlier.
She alleged the UP chairman’s men killed her husband and demanded exemplary punishment of the attackers .
UP chairman Mahmudul Alam’s mobile phone was found switched off when contacted for comments on the allegation.
Asked, Jamalpur’s police superintendent Nasir Uddin Ahmed told Prothom Alo that the attackers were identified through CCTV footage.
Five teams of police are working to detain the miscreants; he said adding that the attackers would be detained soon.
No case has been filed so far over the murder as the relatives of the deceased were busy.