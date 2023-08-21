Regent’s Shahed sentenced to 3yrs in jail

A Dhaka court sentenced chairman of Regent Hospital Mohammad Shahed alias Shahed Karim to three years in prison in a case filed over acquisition of illegal assets.
Judge Pradeep Kumar Roy of Dhaka's special judge court-7 announced the verdict on Monday.
Shahed’s lawyer ABM Khairul Kabir confirmed the development to Prothom Alo today.
The judge on 10 August fixed today for the pronouncement of the verdict after presenting the arguments of the state and the accused in the case filed by Anti-Corruption Commission on 1 January in 2021.
Shahed was sent back to jail after the verdict was announced.
Earlier, Shahed was given life imprisonment in another case under the Arms Act on 28 September 2020. Special judge court-1 of Dhaka handed down that verdict.
RAB arrested Shahed from the bordering area of Satkhira on 15 July 2020. They also recovered a pistol, some bullets and foreign currencies from his possession.
Law enforcers raided Mirpur and Uttara branches of Regent Hospital on 6 July on charges of issuing fake COVID-19 certificates and charging the admitted patients exorbitant fees.
Later, several cases were filed against Shahed.