DUCSU VP candidate Jalal sued in attempt to murder case
An attempt to murder case has filed against Jalal Ahmed Jalal, an independent vice-president candidate in the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union election, on the allegation of stabbing his roommate.
The Dhaka University (DU) administration filed the case with the Shahbagh police station early Wednesday. Shahbagh Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Khalid Monsur confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo this afternoon, saying Jalal had already been sent to court.
Earlier, Jalal stabbed his roommate Robiul Haque, a student of political science department. Jalal, a student of the Television and Film Department, was immediately expelled from the hall by provost Md Sirajul Islam. He said Jalal was expelled for such a brutal act and that steps would also be taken to cancel his studentship.
The university administration handed Jalal over to Shahbagh Police the same night, after which the attempted murder case was filed against him.
Eyewitnesses said Jalal stabbed his roommate Robiul over a long-running feud. Meanwhile, Robiul was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital for treatment.
From his hospital bed on Tuesday night, he said that around 12:30 am Jalal entered the room, switched on the lights and started making noise, waking him up. When Robiul told him he needed to go to the library in the morning and that the noise was disturbing his sleep, Jalal got angry and called him an illegal outsider. When Robiul protested, Jalal attacked him with a knife. Robiul said he narrowly managed to defend himself.
Dhaka University proctor Saifuddin Ahmed said that legal action would be taken against Jalal. He also added that the incident would have no impact on the upcoming Ducsu election.