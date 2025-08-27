DUCSU VP candidate Jalal sued in attempt to murder case

An attempt to murder case has filed against Jalal Ahmed Jalal, an independent vice-president candidate in the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union election, on the allegation of stabbing his roommate.

The Dhaka University (DU) administration filed the case with the Shahbagh police station early Wednesday. Shahbagh Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Khalid Monsur confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo this afternoon, saying Jalal had already been sent to court.

Earlier, Jalal stabbed his roommate Robiul Haque, a student of political science department. Jalal, a student of the Television and Film Department, was immediately expelled from the hall by provost Md Sirajul Islam. He said Jalal was expelled for such a brutal act and that steps would also be taken to cancel his studentship.

The university administration handed Jalal over to Shahbagh Police the same night, after which the attempted murder case was filed against him.