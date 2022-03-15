Hoseni Dalan blast case: Investigating officer made a big mistake

Investigating officer of police in the capital’s Hoseni Dalan blast case Shafiuddin Sheikh made a blunder in probing the case.

He committed a sheer negligence in discharging his duty. In consequence, key masterminds and attackers remained untouched by law.

Judge Mojibur Rahman of the Dhaka Anti-Terrorism Special Tribunal handed down the verdict today, Tuesday.

The court made this observation while delivering the verdict.

The court jailed two accused in this case. Other six accused have been acquitted of charges.

The prosecuted two are Kabir Hossain alias Rashed alias Asif and Arman alias Monir. Kabir has been sentenced to seven years and Arman to ten years in prison.