How Sohel Chowdhury was killed that day

What would happen in Trump Club
The activities of Trump Club would take place on the seventh floor of Abedin Tower in Banani. There was a mosque to the west of the club. Anti-social activities including dance and music would continue in the club, more than one witness has said. Sohel Chowdhury took side of local Muslims to stop anti-social activities of the club.
According to the charge sheet, Sohel Chowdhury along with members of mosque committee failed to shut the club. Sohel Chowdhury had a snag with Aziz Mohammad Bhai over the matter. The accused threatened Sohel Chowdhury of dire consequences if the activities were hampered.
An unwritten order was issued barring Sohel Chowdhury from entering the Trump Club after the beginning of his conflict with Aziz Mohammad Bhai in a party of 24 July. Employees of the club informed police of the matter.
Sohel Chowdhury's mother Nur Jahan Begum told the court that anti-social activities would take place in Trump Club in Banani. Committee of the mosque near the club and Muslims registered a protest.