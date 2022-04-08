Crime

Witnesses' deposition

How Sohel Chowdhury was killed that day

In sequel to Sohel's conflict with Aziz Mohammad Bhai, Aziz's relative Bunti Islam, Bunti's friend Ashish Roy Chowdhury in connection an incident on 24 July 1998, Sohel Chowdhury was killed by hired killers in front of Trump Club in Banani, witnesses have said in their deposition.

Witnesses said Sohel and his friends told Trump Club authorities to stop music in the club. Sohel had an altercation with Aziz Mohammad over the matter. At one stage Sohel Chowdhury was angry with Aziz. At the time, Sohel Chowdhury's friend Kala Nasir moved to shoot Aziz. Aziz Mohammad Bhai hid in the toilet. Bunti and Ashish had ownership of this club. Conflict began from here.

What would happen in Trump Club

The activities of Trump Club would take place on the seventh floor of Abedin Tower in Banani. There was a mosque to the west of the club. Anti-social activities including dance and music would continue in the club, more than one witness has said. Sohel Chowdhury took side of local Muslims to stop anti-social activities of the club.

According to the charge sheet, Sohel Chowdhury along with members of mosque committee failed to shut the club. Sohel Chowdhury had a snag with Aziz Mohammad Bhai over the matter. The accused threatened Sohel Chowdhury of dire consequences if the activities were hampered.

An unwritten order was issued barring Sohel Chowdhury from entering the Trump Club after the beginning of his conflict with Aziz Mohammad Bhai in a party of 24 July. Employees of the club informed police of the matter.

Sohel Chowdhury's mother Nur Jahan Begum told the court that anti-social activities would take place in Trump Club in Banani. Committee of the mosque near the club and Muslims registered a protest.

