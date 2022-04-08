How Sohel Chowdhury was killed that day

In sequel to Sohel's conflict with Aziz Mohammad Bhai, Aziz's relative Bunti Islam, Bunti's friend Ashish Roy Chowdhury in connection an incident on 24 July 1998, Sohel Chowdhury was killed by hired killers in front of Trump Club in Banani, witnesses have said in their deposition.

Witnesses said Sohel and his friends told Trump Club authorities to stop music in the club. Sohel had an altercation with Aziz Mohammad over the matter. At one stage Sohel Chowdhury was angry with Aziz. At the time, Sohel Chowdhury's friend Kala Nasir moved to shoot Aziz. Aziz Mohammad Bhai hid in the toilet. Bunti and Ashish had ownership of this club. Conflict began from here.