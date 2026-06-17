Titon murder: Missing phone stalls probe, killers yet to be identified
More than a month and a half has passed since the high-profile murder of top terror Khandakar Nayeem Ahmed Titon in Dhaka’s New Market area, yet police have failed to identify anyone directly involved in the killing.
Investigators stated that the lack of progress is largely due to the failure to recover Titon’s mobile phone and a lack of clear information regarding his recent communications.
Khandakar Nayeem Ahmed Titon, who ranked second on the government’s 2001 list of the 23 most-wanted criminals, was shot to death on the night of 28 April in Bottola area in front of Dhaka University’s Shahnewaz Hostel, located on the west side of New Market.
While no arrests have been made, sources close to the investigation revealed that several figures from the criminal underworld are on the list of suspects. Among them are two other top terrorists from the Mohammadpur area: Imamul Hasan, alias Pichchi Helal and Sanjidul Islam Emon.
However, without any detentions or physical evidence, investigators admit they cannot yet pinpoint who was responsible for the killing.
Following the murder, Titon’s elder brother, Khandakar Sayeed Akter Ripon, filed a case at the New Market police station. The Ramna Division of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Detective Branch (DB) is currently handling the probe.
Investigators are scrutinising a large number of mobile phone numbers that were active in the area on the day of the incident. At the same time, manual inquiries are being conducted based on various leads. Technology-driven investigations are also ongoing.
Investigation stalled over mobile phone
Multiple sources involved in the investigation stated that technology-based inquiries were emphasised immediately after Titon’s murder. However, it has not been possible to recover the mobile phone used by Titon. As a result, certain information regarding whom he communicated with, who called him to the scene or what his movements were before the murder remains unavailable.
Police suspect that those who lured Titon to the New Market area via phone took the device after the shooting. However, the plaintiff informed investigators that Titon did not use any specific phone number regularly. He communicated with relatives and acquaintances through various apps. Consequently, it is difficult to follow his communication network.
Investigating officer of the case and DB Sub-Inspector Irfan Khan told Prothom Alo that a vast number of mobile numbers used in the area on the day of the incident are being verified. Additionally, manual inquiries are being conducted through various sources. Technology-based investigation is also ongoing.
Killers’ movement traced to Rayerbazar
According to the police, the shooting was carried out by one individual, accompanied by an accomplice. They arrived at the scene on a motorcycle, both wearing masks. The shooter was seen wearing a cap and a white shirt. Titon was shot six times in rapid succession, with bullets hitting his forehead, head and neck. After the killing, the duo fled quickly on their motorcycle.
By analysing footage from various CCTV cameras, investigators were able to trace the killers as far as Rayerbazar. However, they have been unable to determine which route the attackers took after that point.
Investigating officer Irfan Khan stated that while it is confirmed the killers fled toward Mohammadpur on the motorcycle, their exact route after Rayerbazar could not be determined. Efforts are now underway to gather information using conventional investigative methods.
We have not made much progress in the investigation so far. The case is being treated with priority. However, it is not possible to share detailed information before any arrests are made.Rezaul Karim, Deputy Commissioner of the DMP’s Detective Branch (Ramna)
Arms trade and turf war
Intelligence sources close to the investigation revealed that while the FIR mentions a dispute over leases for Eid cattle markets, the probe is focusing heavily on the possible links to the illegal arms trade and control over criminal syndicates.
Titon was the brother-in-law of another alleged top criminal, Sanzidul Islam Emon. According to investigators, the two had been at odds for a long time. Their relationship reportedly deteriorated over disputes involving arms trafficking and influence in various parts of the capital. Titon had also recently been attempting to expand his influence in the New Market area.
Investigators noted that Titon also had a history of enmity with Pichchi Helal. They suspect either of these factions could have targeted him. However, without arrests and interrogation, no definitive conclusions can be drawn. Multiple DB teams are exploring all possible angles.
Officials stated that the killing appears to be the result of internal rivalries within criminal networks. They added that most of the suspects have been operating their networks from hiding for a long time, making it difficult to trace their locations and apprehend them.
While no one has been formally named as an accused in the case, the names of Pichchi Helal and his associates, Badal alias Killer Badal, Shahjahan and Roni alias Daggari Roni are mentioned as suspects.
The FIR also stated that Titon was in a dispute with these individuals over the control and lease of a Eid cattle market in Mohammadpur's Bosila area.
Investigators are currently verifying this information, though they noted that no clear evidence has yet emerged linking the murder to the cattle market dispute.
Crime resurgence after jail release
Titon had spent many years behind bars. He was released on bail from Kashimpur High Security Prison on 12 August 2024. Law enforcement officials believe that following his release, he attempted to reclaim his former influence in the underworld and reorganise his criminal network.
According to police records, Titon entered the criminal world in the early 1990s as a member of a local gang. Over time, he built a formidable reputation and expanded his operations significantly.
Titon was accused of leading several killings and running a powerful arms-trafficking network. He faced multiple murder charges, most notably for the killing of businessman Babar Elahi.
In 2004, law enforcement agencies arrested Titon from the Cantonment area in Dhaka. In 2014, he was sentenced to death in the Babar Elahi murder case. However, he was released on bail in August 2024.
Following his release, authorities believe he once again became involved in criminal activities and attempted to rebuild his former network and influence.
After being released on bail, new allegations surfaced against Titon. In November 2024, Titon was named as an accused in a case filed at the Hazaribagh police station involving an extortion demand of Tk 2 million from an internet businessman. His two brothers were also made accused in this case. Following an investigation, the police submitted a charge sheet against Titon in court.
Rezaul Karim, Deputy Commissioner of the DMP’s Detective Branch (Ramna), said that there has not been much progress in the investigation. However, the probe is being conducted with priority.
He added that it is not possible to provide any details before anyone is arrested.