Titon murder: Missing phone stalls probe, killers yet to be identified

More than a month and a half has passed since the high-profile murder of top terror Khandakar Nayeem Ahmed Titon in Dhaka’s New Market area, yet police have failed to identify anyone directly involved in the killing.

Investigators stated that the lack of progress is largely due to the failure to recover Titon’s mobile phone and a lack of clear information regarding his recent communications.

Khandakar Nayeem Ahmed Titon, who ranked second on the government’s 2001 list of the 23 most-wanted criminals, was shot to death on the night of 28 April in Bottola area in front of Dhaka University’s Shahnewaz Hostel, located on the west side of New Market.

While no arrests have been made, sources close to the investigation revealed that several figures from the criminal underworld are on the list of suspects. Among them are two other top terrorists from the Mohammadpur area: Imamul Hasan, alias Pichchi Helal and Sanjidul Islam Emon.