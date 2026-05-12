Lal Chand murder at Old Dhaka: Charge sheet still stalled after 5 months over spelling errors
Despite the court’s directive, the submission date for the revised charge sheet has been postponed on 4 occasions.
Victim’s family alleges that the judicial process is being delayed due to the influence of “invisible forces”.
They further claim that several absconding accused remain active on social media and are issuing threats.
Police submitted a charge sheet in the murder case of businessman Lal Chand, also known as Sohag, 39, who was brutally killed in front of Sir Salimullah Medical College Mitford Hospital in Old Dhaka.
The charge sheet was filed in court in December last year following completion of the investigation. However, after reviewing the documents, the court identified several errors and directed investigators to correct and resubmit the charge sheet.
Five months have passed since that order, yet the corrections have still not been completed.
Lal Chand was murdered in broad daylight on a busy road outside Mitford Hospital on 9 July last year. He operated a scrap business in Rajani Bose Lane near the hospital. He was beaten and struck repeatedly with bricks and stones, leaving his head and body severely crushed. At one stage, he was stripped naked. CCTV footage later showed the attackers jumping on his body after the killing.
The day after the murder, on 10 July, the victim’s elder sister Manjuara Begum filed a case with Kotwali police station, naming 19 individuals as accused.
Following the investigation, the then officer-in-charge of Kotwali police station, Mohammad Moniruzzaman, submitted the charge sheet to the court on 8 December last year. Upon reviewing it, the court ordered several spelling and clerical corrections. By then, Moniruzzaman had been transferred to Shahbagh police station. Responsibility for the case was subsequently handed to the new Kotwali OC, Shah Mohammad Faisal Ahmed.
The victim’s family says the errors were minor, involving only basic corrections to Bengali vowel marks and spelling. Yet, according to them, police have repeatedly sought adjournments at successive hearings. They allege that “invisible forces” are influencing the delay.
The victim’s family says the errors were minor, involving only basic corrections to Bengali vowel marks and spelling. Yet, according to them, police have repeatedly sought adjournments at successive hearings. They allege that “invisible forces” are influencing the delay.
Submission date deferred 4 times
More than five months have elapsed since the charge sheet was first submitted to the court on 8 December. During this period, the deadline for filing the corrected version has been extended four times.
Most recently, although the revised charge sheet was due to be submitted on 5 May, the investigating officer sought another week’s extension, which the court granted.
When contacted, investigating officer Faisal Ahmed stated that the charge sheet required certain corrections in compliance with the court’s instructions and said the revised version would be submitted soon.
In the charge sheet, former OC Moniruzzaman accused 21 individuals of direct or indirect involvement in the murder. It stated that Lal Chand was killed due to disputes with accused Mahmud Hasan Mohin and Sarwar Hossain Titu over control of the scrap business and local dominance.
However, investigators also recommended the discharge of 10 individuals, citing insufficient evidence linking them to the crime.
Moniruzzaman acknowledged that several clerical mistakes remained in the charge sheet because it had been submitted in haste. He added that after his transfer to Shahbagh police station, he was no longer involved in the matter and could not explain why the corrections had taken five months.
Titu and Mohin allegedly led the killing
The accused named in the charge sheet include Mahmud Hasan Mohin, Sarwar Hossain Titu, Mangal Mia alias Monir Hossain, Alamgir, Monir alias Lamba Monir, Nannu alias Nannu Kazi, Sajib alias Sajib Bepari, Titu Gazi, Tarek Rahman Robin, Opu Das, Rizwan Uddin alias Abhijit Basu alias Abhi, Zahirul Islam, Md Parvez, Sagar, Ruman Bepari, Abir Hossain, Md Zahir alias Jalil, Md Imran, Sharafat alias Shafiul Islam, Hossain Chowkidar and Ziauddin Rajib.
I do not know why this is happening. We are now beginning to doubt whether justice will ever be delivered.
Of the 21 accused, eight remain absconding. They are Sarwar Hossain Titu, Md Zahir alias Jalil, Md Imran, Sharafat alias Shafiul, Ziauddin Rajib, Hossain Chowkidar, Monir alias Lamba Monir and Opu Das.
Scrap traders in the area told Prothom Alo that several of the accused were associated with political organisations. Mohin was formerly acting president of Chawkbazar Thana unit Jubo Dal, Tarek Rahman Robin served as joint general secretary of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal of Ward No. 30, Sarwar Hossain Titu was a former member of Chawkbazar Thana Jubo Dal, while Opu Das had served as member secretary of Chawkbazar Thana unit Chhatra Dal.
Opu Das was permanently expelled from the organisation immediately after the incident. Local traders said allegations of extortion against them had existed even before the murder.
Investigators recommended dropping charges against Rajib Bepari, Saba Karim Lucky, Kalu alias Swechchhasebak Kalu, Rajab Ali Pintu, Sirajul Islam, Himmat Ali, Anisur Rahman Hawlader, Mizan, Md Nayeem and Riyad, citing lack of evidence.
Among those recommended for discharge are Rajab Ali Pintu, a former assistant secretary for climate affairs of Jubo Dal’s central committee, and Saba Karim Lucky, joint convener of Dhaka South City Jubo Dal. Kalu, also known as Swechchhasebak Kalu, was identified as an activist of Swechchhasebak Dal.
All three were permanently expelled from their respective organisations on 11 July last year over allegations of involvement in the incident.
The charge sheet states that Mohin and Sarwar were the principal planners and leaders of the murder. Investigators allege that both men remained at the scene throughout, issuing instructions to others involved. After the killing, they reportedly walked around the body chanting slogans with their followers.
The charge sheet further states that Monir alias Chhoto Monir celebrated after ensuring Sohag’s death by jumping on his chest and raising both hands in triumph.
Family doubts getting justice
The victim’s family alleges that the absconding accused continue to exert pressure in various ways. According to them, the fugitives remain active on social media and are even seen occasionally moving around Rajani Bose Lane. The family also claims they are being threatened against pursuing the case.
Bithi, daughter of complainant Manjuara Begum, told Prothom Alo that Sarwar Hossain Titu had issued death threats through Messenger. According to her, the threats warned them not to “go too far” with the case, saying, “The punishment for one murder and multiple murders is the same.”
Expressing frustration over the prolonged delay in correcting minor spelling mistakes, Manjuara Begum said, “Five months have passed just to correct a few words. I do not know why this is happening. We are now beginning to doubt whether justice will ever be delivered.”