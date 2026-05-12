Lal Chand murder at Old Dhaka: Charge sheet still stalled after 5 months over spelling errors

Police submitted a charge sheet in the murder case of businessman Lal Chand, also known as Sohag, 39, who was brutally killed in front of Sir Salimullah Medical College Mitford Hospital in Old Dhaka.

The charge sheet was filed in court in December last year following completion of the investigation. However, after reviewing the documents, the court identified several errors and directed investigators to correct and resubmit the charge sheet.

Five months have passed since that order, yet the corrections have still not been completed.

Lal Chand was murdered in broad daylight on a busy road outside Mitford Hospital on 9 July last year. He operated a scrap business in Rajani Bose Lane near the hospital. He was beaten and struck repeatedly with bricks and stones, leaving his head and body severely crushed. At one stage, he was stripped naked. CCTV footage later showed the attackers jumping on his body after the killing.