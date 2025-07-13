Crime

7 arrested so far in Lal Chand murder, combing operation to begin: home adviser

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Home Affairs Adviser Lieutenant General (Retd.) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury spoke to journalists after a meeting of the advisory committee on law and order at the home affairs ministry on 13 July 2025.Prothom Alo

A special combing operation is being launched today, Sunday, to maintain law and order and to ensure pre-election stability, announced Home Affairs Adviser Lieutenant General (retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury.

Following a meeting of the advisory committee on law and order at the ministry of home affairs this morning, the adviser told journalists, “The murder that took place in Mitford of the capital is extremely tragic and barbaric. Such incidents have no place in a civilised society.”

*More to follow...

Also Read

Lal Chand murder: Writ petition filed seeking directive to form judicial commission for investigation

Follow the Google news channel to get Prothom Alo's latest news
Read more from Crime