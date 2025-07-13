7 arrested so far in Lal Chand murder, combing operation to begin: home adviser

A special combing operation is being launched today, Sunday, to maintain law and order and to ensure pre-election stability, announced Home Affairs Adviser Lieutenant General (retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury.

Following a meeting of the advisory committee on law and order at the ministry of home affairs this morning, the adviser told journalists, “The murder that took place in Mitford of the capital is extremely tragic and barbaric. Such incidents have no place in a civilised society.”

*More to follow...