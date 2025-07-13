Lal Chand murder: Writ petition filed seeking directive to form judicial commission for investigation

A Supreme Court lawyer has filed a writ petition seeking a directive to form a high-powered judicial commission to investigate the brutal killing of scrap goods trader Lal Chand, also known as Sohag, in front of Mitford Hospital (Sir Salimullah Medical College) in the capital.

The petition also seeks a directive to arrest the actual perpetrators directly involved in the murder.

Supreme Court lawyer Yunus Ali Akand filed the writ today, Sunday, with the relevant branch of the High Court.