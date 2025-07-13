Lal Chand murder: Writ petition filed seeking directive to form judicial commission for investigation
A Supreme Court lawyer has filed a writ petition seeking a directive to form a high-powered judicial commission to investigate the brutal killing of scrap goods trader Lal Chand, also known as Sohag, in front of Mitford Hospital (Sir Salimullah Medical College) in the capital.
The petition also seeks a directive to arrest the actual perpetrators directly involved in the murder.
Supreme Court lawyer Yunus Ali Akand filed the writ today, Sunday, with the relevant branch of the High Court.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, he said, "The writ was presented today before the High Court bench comprising Justice Kazi Zinat Hoque and Justice Ainun Nahar Siddiqua for a hearing. The case is scheduled to be listed for a hearing tomorrow, Monday."
On Wednesday, Lal Chand, 39, was brutally murdered in public in front of the Mitford Hospital in the capital. Before killing him the attackers beat and bludgeoned him with bricks and stones, leaving his head and body severely crushed.
At one point, he was stripped of his clothes, and some attackers were seen jumping on his body.
In connection with this incident, a murder case was filed with Kotwali Police Station in the capital on Thursday by Lal Chand’s sister Manjuara Begum, 42.
The case names 19 accused and includes another 15–20 unidentified suspects. In this high-profile murder case, a total of five individuals, including Titon Gazi, have been arrested.
The other four are Mahmudul Hasan Mohin, 41, Tarek Rahman Robin, 22, Alamgir, 28, and Monir, also known as Chhoto Monir, 25.