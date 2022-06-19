Husband arrested for ‘killing’ wife

A 22-year-old housewife was beaten to death allegedly by her husband over a family feud in Phulbari upazila of Kurigram on Friday night, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Afroza, wife of Delwar Hossain in East Fulmoti village of the upazila.

Family sources said Delwar used to beat Afroza over various issues since their marriage. A few days ago, Afroza came to know that Delwar had an affair with his ex-wife.

On Friday night, the couple had an altercation over the issue. At one stage, Delwar beat her up severely, leaving her dead.

Later, police rushed to the spot after being informed and arrested Delwar, said Fazlur Rahman, officer-in-Charge (OC) of Fulbari police station.

The body has been sent to a hospital morgue for an autopsy, added the OC.