Bangladeshi American Imran Sharif has sent a legal notice to his wife Nakano Eriko, a Japanese citizen, seeking Tk 50 million as compensation—for allegedly exposing derogatory information about him.

Eriko's lawyer Shishir Monir has confirmed the development to Prothom Alo on Tuesday.

He said Imran Sharif has sought Tk 50 million as compensation for revealing defamatory information about him. Otherwise, he threatened to lodge case against Eriko over the matter.