10 detained in drive at ‘militant hideout’ in Moulvibazar

The Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has arrested 10 people in a drive on suspicion of a militant hideout in the hill-side areas of Moulvibazar.

CTTC chief Md Asaduzzaman confirmed the matter in a press briefing at around 11:00 am on Saturday following the nightlong operation at a house in the East Tatriuli village in Karmadha union of Kulaura upazila.

He said of the arrestees, four were male and the remaining six were female. Besides, there are three children with them.