10 detained in drive at ‘militant hideout’ in Moulvibazar

The Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has arrested 10 people in a drive on suspicion of a militant hideout in the hill-side areas of Moulvibazar.
CTTC chief Md Asaduzzaman confirmed the matter in a press briefing at around 11:00 am on Saturday following the nightlong operation at a house in the East Tatriuli village in Karmadha union of Kulaura upazila.
He said of the arrestees, four were male and the remaining six were female. Besides, there are three children with them.
The CTTC chief further said the detainees are members of a new militant outfit named ‘Imam Mahmuder Kafela’ (Imam Mahmud’s Kafela). The police have recovered explosives and Jihadi books from the house.
According to the locals, the members of CTTC and a local unit from the Kulaura police station cordoned off the house at around 12:30 am on Saturday. Later, a total of 10 people were taken out of the house at the end of the drive.
The police have said that the SWAT team under the CTTC unit is conducting an operation called ‘Operation Hill-side’ in that area.