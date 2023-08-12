Police conducts drive in Moulvibazar on suspicion of militant hideout

The Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) is conducting a drive on suspicion of a militant hideout in the hill-side areas of Moulvibazar.
DMP deputy commissioner (media and public relations) Md Faruk Hossain confirmed the development in a text message on Saturday morning.
According to the locals, the members of law enforcement agencies have besieged a house in the East Tatriuli village in Karmadha union of Kulaura upazila on suspicion of it being a militant hideout. The CTTC and a local unit from Kulaura police station have been cordoning off the house since 12.30 am Saturday. The house is located on a hillock.
Speaking to Prothom Alo over the phone on Saturday morning, Kulaura police station officer-in-charge (OC) Md Abdul Saleque said, “The house has been cordoned off on suspicion that there are militants there. The drive is still on. Details will be provided after the end of the operation.”
The police have said that the SWAT team under the CTTC unit is conducting an operation called ‘Operation Hill-side’ in that area.