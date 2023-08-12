Police conducts drive in Moulvibazar on suspicion of militant hideout

The Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) is conducting a drive on suspicion of a militant hideout in the hill-side areas of Moulvibazar.

DMP deputy commissioner (media and public relations) Md Faruk Hossain confirmed the development in a text message on Saturday morning.

According to the locals, the members of law enforcement agencies have besieged a house in the East Tatriuli village in Karmadha union of Kulaura upazila on suspicion of it being a militant hideout. The CTTC and a local unit from Kulaura police station have been cordoning off the house since 12.30 am Saturday. The house is located on a hillock.