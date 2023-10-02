9 members of DB police sued for framing fake case

A team of detective branch of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) had recovered fake currency of Tk 2.5 million in a drive in the capital's Fakirapool. Two persons were shown arrested in the case filed over the incident. An investigation later revealed that it was a fake case. There was no such drive and the case was lodged to trap those two persons.

The court has ordered to take departmental actions against the nine members of the DB police for framing a fake case. The two accused were acquitted from the case.

According to the case statement, DB police conducted a drive near the Fakirapool fish market on 6 November, 2016. They arrested Hasan Mazumdar, manager of the local Hotel Bandhu Abashik and Sohel Rana, an employee of the hotel. The case was lodged the following day. It was said in the case statement that fake currency worth Tk 2.5 million was recovered in the drive.