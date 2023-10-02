9 members of DB police sued for framing fake case

A team of detective branch of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) had recovered fake currency of Tk 2.5 million in a drive in the capital's Fakirapool. Two persons were shown arrested in the case filed over the incident. An investigation later revealed that it was a fake case. There was no such drive and the case was lodged to trap those two persons.
The court has ordered to take departmental actions against the nine members of the DB police for framing a fake case. The two accused were acquitted from the case.
According to the case statement, DB police conducted a drive near the Fakirapool fish market on 6 November, 2016. They arrested Hasan Mazumdar, manager of the local Hotel Bandhu Abashik and Sohel Rana, an employee of the hotel. The case was lodged the following day. It was said in the case statement that fake currency worth Tk 2.5 million was recovered in the drive.
However, the accused in the case claimed that there was no such incident that day. They said, entire incident took place at the reception of the Hotel Bandhu Abashik. Some plainclothesmen went there and accused the two of being involved in anti-social activities in the name of hotel business. The members of DB police then claimed Tk 300,000 as bribe. As Hasan and Sohel denied paying the bribe, the DB police members handcuffed them and picked them up from there. The entire incident was recorded on the CCTV camera of the hotel.
Fake case, fake witnesses
The DB police submitted the charge sheet against Hasan and Sohel after an investigation on 19 September, 2017. The court framed charges against Hasan and Sohel on 29 October 2017. The prosecution produced 12 witnesses in the court.
However, the DB police failed to prove the allegations. Following that, the court ordered departmental actions against those nine members of DB police, including then DB inspector Tapan Kumar Dhali.
Judge Tehsin Iftekhar of the special tribunal of the Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Court–15 passed the order. Defence lawyer Abdus Salam Khan recently disclosed this.
The nine members of the DB police are, DB police inspector Tapan Kumar Dhali, sub-inspector Dewan Ujjal Hossain, assistant sub-inspector Ziaur Rahman, Sohail Mahmud, Abul Bashar, Mominul Haque, Nazmul Haque Pradhan, constable Nayan Kumar and Golam Sarwar.
Following the investigation, the court said despite being members of law enforcement, they framed a fake case against Hasan Mazumdar and Sohel Rana instead of protecting people and their properties. A false charge sheet was submitted in the court. Even false witnesses have been produced before the court.
Lawyer, Abdus Salam Khan said a letter was issued addressing the inspector general of police (IGP) to take departmental actions against those nine, including Tapan Kumar Dhali. The police came to learn about the actual incident after an investigation following the letter from the court.
* More to follow ...