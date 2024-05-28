ACC summons Benazir Ahmed, wife and three daughters
Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Tuesday summoned former Inspector General of Police Benazir Ahmed, his wife and three daughters for quizzing.
A notice was sent from the ACC headquarters asking Benazir to appear before the anti-graft watchdog on 6 June and his wife and daughters were asked to appear on 9 June for their statements regarding investigations against them.
An ACC official on condition of anonymity confirmed this to Prothom Alo.
Speaking about this, ACC commissioner Zahirul Haque told Prothom Alo the law stipulates that questioning is necessary to take action against any person to hear his statement.
Benazir Ahmed served as the IGP of Bangladesh Police from 15 April 2020 to 30 September 2022.
ACC said Benazir Ahmed and his family members acquired a huge amount of assets including land and company shares, abusing power and committing corruption.
The ACC initiated investigations against Benazir following recent media reports of his amassing huge amounts of property and assets.
As part of the process, a Dhaka court in two separate orders asked for the seizure of 621 bighas of land, Tk 3 million savings certificates, four flats in upscale Gulshan area in Dhaka, and freezing 33 bank accounts, three BO accounts and shares of 19 companies of Benazir and his family members as the Anti-Corruption Commission appealed for this.
The seizure of assets and freezing of bank accounts of Benazir, his wife and three daughters started Monday.