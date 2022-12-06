Convicted lawmaker Haji Salim gets bail in corruption case

On 9 March last year, the HC bench of Justice Md. Moinul Islam Chowdhury and Justice AKM Zahirul Huq upheld the lower court order, sentencing Salim to 10 years in jail for gathering wealth beyond his known sources of income after hearing a petition filed by ACC.

On 10 February this year, the HC released the full text of the verdict, asking Salim to surrender to a trial court concerned in 30 days. Salim surrendered before a Dhaka court on 22 May. Later that day, a Dhaka court sent him to jail rejecting his bail petition.

With this bail order, there is no bar for Haji Salim to walk out of jail, said his lawyer Ahmed Raza.