Indictment hearing in two cases against Khaleda 5 Sept

A Dhaka court on Thursday set 5 September for holding hearing on charge framing in two cases lodged against BNP chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia for celebrating fake birthday on the National Mourning Day, and stigmatizing the War of Liberation by rehabilitating the anti-liberation forces.

Additional chief metropolitan magistrate Asaduzzaman Noor passed the order as the regular operation of the court resumed after a long break due to the Corona pandemic, court sources said.