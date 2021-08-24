Investigation of 15 cases against Pori Moni and others at final stage: CID

The criminal investigation department (CID) of police has said investigations into 15 cases against film actress Pori Moni, expelled Awami League leader Helena Jahangir and others are in the final stages.

CID chief Mahbubur Rahman confirmed this while speaking to newsmen at his office on Tuesday noon.

He said they will start submitting the investigation reports to the court within one or one and a half months after getting the forensic reports.