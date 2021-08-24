Investigation of 15 cases against Pori Moni and others at final stage: CID

Mahbubur Rahman further said they are verifying whether the accused have ill-gotten income. A letter has been sent to the Bangladesh Bank to know about the financial status of the accused.
Taking film actress Pori Moni on remand for three consecutive terms, he told the newsmen that they appealed for Pori Moni’s remand for the sake of investigation of the case. There were inconsistencies in the information provided by Pori Moni. To verify this information, they appealed for her remand again.
Earlier on 29 July, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) said they had arrested expelled Awami League leader Helena Jahangir with foreign liquor from her house in the capital’s Gulshan area.
Later on 1 August, the detective branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) arrested so-called models Faria Mahabub Piyasha and Mariam Akter Mou with yaba pills in separate drives in Baridhara and Mohammadpur areas in the capital.
Later, RAB arrested Shariful Hasan and Masudul Islam from Bashundhara area in connection with this case.
Pori Moni was arrested by RAB on 4 August from her house in Banani. Film producer Nazrul Islam was also arrested on the same day.
Cases were lodged against the accused under the Narcotics Control Act, Special Powers Act, Pornography Control Act and Arms Control Act.
CID officials interrogated the accused with the court’s permission.
Faria Mahbub Piyasha and Helena Jahangir have given confessional statements before the court.