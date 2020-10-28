Irfan Salim, his bodyguard put on 3-day remand

The court granted three days' remand of Haji Md Salim's son Irfan Salim and his bodyguard Zahid in a case filed over assaulting a naval officer.

Dhaka's addititional chief metropolitan magistrate Asaduzzaman passed the order on Wednesday.

Members of Dhanmondi police station applied to the court on Tuesday seeking seven days' remand of Irfan and Zahid.

They were produced before the court for hearing the remand prayer on Wednesday.

The court granted three days' remand after hearing both the parties.