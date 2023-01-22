Police arrest RAB member, 2 others for ‘abduction attempt of businessman’

The arrestees were identified as Al Momen, 26, a member of RAB-1 battalion, RAB’s informant Arain Ahmed Joy, 23, and Farhad Hossain, 22.
Shahidul, the victim, filed a case accusing the four people including the RAB member with Banani police station in Dhaka.
Officer-in-charge of Banani police station, Nur-e-Azam Mia, said that a case was filed by travel agency businessman Shahidul accusing four people in connection with Friday midnight’s abduction attempt.
Among the three, Joy was arrested from the spot Friday midnight, while RAB member Momen and his accomplice Farhad Hossain were arrested later.
According to the First Information Report (FIR), the incident took place at around 2:15 am on Friday night. Travel agency trader Shahidul along with his nephew, Md. Riaz, was returning to his home in Singair of Manikganj from the Airport area by a rented car after meeting with one of his friends, Tarik, late at night. When they were passing through Mohakhali flyover, suddenly the arrestees from another car intercepted their car and tried to abduct them at gunpoint.
As they (Shahidul and Riaz) cried out for help, a journalist team of a private satellite channel and several people, who were crossing the flyover, came forward to help them. At one stage, a police member, who was going home after completion of his duty from Gulshan area, also joined to help them.
At one stage, sensing danger, the RAB member along with two others, fled the scene, but RAB’s informant Joy was detained from the spot and handed over to Banani police station. Police also recovered a toy pistol from his possession.