Police arrest RAB member, 2 others for ‘abduction attempt of businessman’

According to the First Information Report (FIR), the incident took place at around 2:15 am on Friday night. Travel agency trader Shahidul along with his nephew, Md. Riaz, was returning to his home in Singair of Manikganj from the Airport area by a rented car after meeting with one of his friends, Tarik, late at night. When they were passing through Mohakhali flyover, suddenly the arrestees from another car intercepted their car and tried to abduct them at gunpoint.

As they (Shahidul and Riaz) cried out for help, a journalist team of a private satellite channel and several people, who were crossing the flyover, came forward to help them. At one stage, a police member, who was going home after completion of his duty from Gulshan area, also joined to help them.