IU female students start leaving 'Gana Room' in fear

After the news of a harrowing torture on a female student of Islamic University in Kushtia by some leaders-activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League leaders broke, the students of Deshratna Sheikh Hasina hall’s Gana Room are now leaving in fear.

The hall authorities, however, do not have any data on the number of students who left hall.

Abdur Razzak, an assistant registrar of the hall, told Prothom Alo on Thursday afternoon that the number of seats in the hall is 568. A total of 878 students currently live in the hall and at least 134 of them at six Gana Rooms (a big room where a number of students stay together). Of them, 33 reside in two rooms of Prajapati. The student was tortured in one room of Prajapati where 16 students live.