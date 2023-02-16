IU female students start leaving 'Gana Room' in fear

During a visit to the hall on Thursday afternoon, the Prajapati Gana Room was found mostly deserted. Two students were found, but they were afraid to speak up.
Asked about what happened in the Gana Room that night, several students of the room on condition of anonymity told Prothom Alo that they heard some people are scolding loudly. A student of the room barred the residents to leave. She even barred them to go to washroom. A student was being threatened. She was taken to the dining room at one point and asked to clean a dirty glass.
The students also said the allegation of capturing video of the victim is true.
In a written complaint to the hall provost and student advisor on Tuesday, the victim, a first year student of Kushtia Islamic University, alleged that the BCL activists captured a video after taking her clothes off, harassed her and threatened to kill her if she revealed the incident to anyone.
The victim, a first year student of finance department, brought out the allegation against BCL vice president Sanjida Chowdhury and Tabassum, a student of finance department of 2020-21 sessions.
Asked about how many students left the hall, assistant registrar Abdur Razzak told Prothom Alo that the hall authorities don’t keep such record.
He said some students left the hall and they might go home as they don’t have class or examination right now.
Meanwhile, several students of the hall said fear grips the students after the incident. Many students feared that they might be questioned as the incident drew huge criticism. The students are leaving the hall to avoid further hassle.
The victim, who is now taking medication staying at her home, told Prothom Alo on Thursday, “Student advisor called from the campus and asked me to see him on Saturday. But who will give me security? How can I be sure that none will harm me if go to the campus?”
University’s vice chancellor Sheikh Abdus Salam told Prothom Alo that he did not speak with the victim yet. The proctor has been asked to provide security of the student while she stays in the campus and adjacent area.
The VC said meetings are being held at residential halls to assure the students of the security. All steps are being taken to maintain the law and order on the campus.