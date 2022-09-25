Where are the 'missing' youths?

It has been learned that a certain militant outfits started training youths in different militant hideouts early this year. According to a source, the ideology of this militant outfit is different from the IS (Islamic State) ideologues, who carried out the Holey Artisan attack in 2016. The activity of this militant group is similar to that of Ansar Al Islam, which follows Al Qaeda from an ideological point of view.

Late last month, the issue of 'hijrat' (migration or moving from one place to another) came to the attention of the law enforcement agencies after starting the investigation into the disappearance of seven college students from Cumilla. After that, seven more people from Patuakhali, Dhaka, Narayanganj and Gopalganj were reported to be missing for two to three months.

Besides, four youths from Sylhet have been missing since 15 November last year. They are -- Sheikh Ahmed Mamun, 23, Md Hasan Sayeed, 24, Saiful Islam Tuhin, 24 and Md Sadiqur Rahman, 33. Teams of police and Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) are working to find them.

According to RAB sources, they have information that the missing reports of youths from Cumilla, Sylhet and lastly from Patuakhali are interconnected.

A source relevant to the law enforcement agency says after launching the investigation into the disappearance of youths from the three districts, they have found information about more than 50 youths, who left their home the similar way.