Dhaka court frames charges against contractor Shamim, mother in graft case

Earlier, on 22 December, 2020, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) approved the chargesheet against Shamim and his mother in the graft case.
He was arrested with illegal firearms and a huge amount of money from his Niketan office on 20 September, 2019, during a drive against illegal casinos and other businesses.
Seven of his bodyguards were also arrested during the raid.
RAB members seized Fixed Deposit Receipts (FDRs) worth Tk 1.65 billion, Tk 18.1 million in cash and a huge amount of foreign currencies.
A foreign-made pistol, seven shotguns and a huge cache of bullets were also seized from the office of ‘GKB & Company Pvt Limited’.
The elite force lodged three complaints – one under the narcotics control act, another under the money-laundering prevention act, and the third under the arms acts – against Shamim with Gulshan police the next day.