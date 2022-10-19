Dhaka court frames charges against contractor Shamim, mother in graft case

A Dhaka court on Wednesday framed charges against “influential” contractor GK Shamim and his mother Ayesha Akter in graft case.

Judge Sheikh Nazmul Alam of the Dhaka Special Judge Court-4, framed the charges against the mother-son duo for corruption and fixed 7 November as the next date for hearing the testimonies of witnesses in the case, said Belal Hossain, a court official.

Framing of charge is vital to a criminal case as it gives the accused precisely what the prosecution intends to prove against them.

Shamim and his mother have been charged with graft for amassing assets—worth over Tk 2.98 billion—by corrupt means, the court official said.