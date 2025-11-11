Turf war in the underworld suspected behind Mamun killing

At 10:00 pm on 18 September, 2023, the area between the City Petrol Pump and BG Press on the main road in Tejgaon Industrial Area was jammed with traffic. Stuck in that jam was enlisted top criminal Tarik Saif Mamun. Suddenly, a group of 10–12 attackers launched an assault in broad daylight.

They first fired at Mamun’s car, then as he tried to run away, they chased and hacked him with sharp weapons. Mamun narrowly escaped with his life. However, one motorcyclist, Bhubon Chandra Shil, was killed by the gunfire.

Nearly two years and two months later, at around 10:00 am on Monday morning, Mamun was again attacked in broad daylight on a Dhaka street. This time, he did not survive. He was shot dead in front of National Medical College in Old Dhaka. Two masked assailants fired at him from close range.

Mamun had been released on bail only a few days before the first attack in 2023 — after spending 24 years in prison. His death has now raised the question: who wanted him dead so badly, and why?

During the 2023 attack, police investigators suspected the involvement of another top gangster, Sanjidul Islam alias Emon — though Emon was incarcerated at the time. In 2024, following the fall of the Awami League government amid the student–people uprising, Emon was released. His current whereabouts are unknown.