Old Dhaka shooting victim identified as top gangster Mamun: Police
The identity of the person shot dead in front of the National Medical Institute Hospital in Old Dhaka has been confirmed. A source within the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) told Prothom Alo that the deceased is Tariq Saif Mamun, 55, a listed top gangster.
The man was seen lying on the ground with bullet wounds at around 10:30 am today, Monday.
Witnesses and police said several miscreants fired at him from very close range.
Police stated that the deceased was once an associate of another top gangster, Sanjidul Islam Emon. The two, however, had been embroiled in a long-running conflict over control of Dhaka’s criminal underworld.
Prothom Alo has obtained CCTV footage of the shooting incident. It shows Mamun attempting to run away, while two men fire at him from close range. The entire incident unfolded within three to four seconds. After firing the shots, the two assailants fled the scene.
Mamun’s family say that he had been staying at a rented flat in Badda in the capital for the past two days. He was due to appear before a court this morning in connection with a case, and had left home early for that purpose.
Mamun’s wife, Bilkis Akter, told Prothom Alo that they believe associates of top-listed criminal Sanjidul Islam Emon are behind the killing.
She said that Emon’s men had attempted to kill Mamun previously as well.
Police say that Emon and Mamun were once notorious figures in the Hazaribagh, Dhanmondi, Mohammadpur and Tejgaon areas. Their gang was known as the “Emon-Mamun” group.
Both men are accused in the murder cases of film actor Sohel Chowdhury and Saeed Ahmed Tipu, brother of former army chief Aziz Ahmed.
According to national ID records, Mamun’s family home is in Lakshmipur, and he was born in 1970.
Kotwali police station sub-inspector Md Yasin said that upon hearing gunshots, he went to the front of the National Medical Institute Hospital, where he saw the individual lying wounded.
He further said he learned that the shots had been fired from very close range.
A witness said that two men approached the entrance of the Dhaka National Medical Institute Hospital and shot Mamun from behind. After firing multiple rounds, Mamun collapsed to the ground. The shooters then fled on a motorcycle.
Inspector Md Faruk, in-charge of the Dhaka Medical College Hospital police camp, said that the body has been kept in the morgue.