University student among 2 stabbed to death in Dhaka

Two people, including a university student, were stabbed to death and another was injured in attacks by miscreants in the capital's Mohammadpur and Hazaribagh areas on Friday night.

The deceased were Nur Islam, 26, a photographer of East Sujonkathi in Agoiljhara upazila of Barishal, and Alvi, 27, an honours third-year student of Dr Maleka College and University. Meanwhile, Ashraful Islam, 21, a second-year student of the same institution sustained head injuries.