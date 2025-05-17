University student among 2 stabbed to death in Dhaka
Two people, including a university student, were stabbed to death and another was injured in attacks by miscreants in the capital's Mohammadpur and Hazaribagh areas on Friday night.
The deceased were Nur Islam, 26, a photographer of East Sujonkathi in Agoiljhara upazila of Barishal, and Alvi, 27, an honours third-year student of Dr Maleka College and University. Meanwhile, Ashraful Islam, 21, a second-year student of the same institution sustained head injuries.
Nur Islam’s brother Osman Gani told reporters at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) that Nur came under attack around 8:00 pm on Friday while he was walking through Durga Mandir Lane in Mohammadpur.
A group of muggers intercepted him, snatched his camera, and stabbed him indiscriminately in the head and both arms, he said.
He was first taken to Bangladesh Medical College Hospital and then to DMCH’s emergency unit around 9:45 pm where doctors declared him dead on arrival.
DMCH police outpost in-charge Mohammad Faruk confirmed the death saying that the body has been kept at the hospital morgue for autopsy.
About the second incident at Hazaribagh, Alvi's aunt Mahi said around 8:00 pm on Friday when Alvi and his friends were chatting at Jigatola bus stand, 10-12 attackers suddenly appeared and began stabbing them, leaving Alvi and Ashraful injured.
They were rushed them to Japan-Bangladesh Friendship Hospital and later to DMCH around 9:05 pm where doctors also declared Alvi dead. His body was also sent to the morgue for autopsy.
Injured Ashraful Islam is undergoing treatment at DMCH emergency department.