One held over attacks on DMCH physicians

A man was detained from Gaibandha over attacking physicians at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) and vandalising the hospital on Saturday. The detainee was identified as Sanjoy Paul Joy.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police said this in an SMS sent to media on Monday.

Earlier on Sunday, physicians at government and private hospitals across the country launched an indefinite strike, demanding proper security and trial of attacks on them at the DMCH emergency department Saturday night. The demonstrating physicians also placed a four-point demand.