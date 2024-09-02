One held over attacks on DMCH physicians
A man was detained from Gaibandha over attacking physicians at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) and vandalising the hospital on Saturday. The detainee was identified as Sanjoy Paul Joy.
Dhaka Metropolitan Police said this in an SMS sent to media on Monday.
Earlier on Sunday, physicians at government and private hospitals across the country launched an indefinite strike, demanding proper security and trial of attacks on them at the DMCH emergency department Saturday night. The demonstrating physicians also placed a four-point demand.
Later Sunday night, health advisor Nur Jahan Begum came to Dhaka Medical after this announcement and held a meeting with the agitating physicians.
The physicians, however, returned to their posts around 8:30 pm postponing their demonstrations following the assurance from the adviser.
According to physicians and witness, several physicians were assaulted on allegations of showing negligence in treatment following the death of a private university student.
The deceased was Ahsanul Islam, 25, an engineering student of Bangladesh University of Business and Technology (BUBT).
Hospital sources said Ahsanul Islam was severely injured in a road accident while he was returning to Mirpur from Airport around 10:00 am on Saturday. Pedestrians rushed him to Kurmitola General Hospital, but he was later shifted to the DMCH where he succumbed to injuries on Saturday morning.
Following the death of Ahsanul Islam, a group of miscreants stormed the hospital on Saturday night, assaulted physicians and struck a patient with sharpen weapons.