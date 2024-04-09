Bus driver, conductor beaten to death in Savar

A driver and a conductor of a bus were beaten to death allegedly by some passengers in Savar's Ashulia after an altercation over extra fare ahead of Eid. The incident took place at Dhaka EPZ area on Monday afternoon.

Sohel Rana, 26, driver of Itihash Paribahan bus, and Hridoy, 30, conductor of the bus were declared dead at Sheikh Fazilatunnessa Mujib Memorial KPJ Specialised Hospital in Gazipur in the evening. Sohel is from Gazipur’s Tongi area and Hridoy from Mymensingh’s Fulpur upazila.

Another conductor survived as he fled the scene.