Man in jail accused of sabotage committed outside

Though Shafiqul Islam, 35, from Ramjibanpur in Nandail upazila of Mymensingh, is a supporter of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), he does not hold any post in the party.

Shafiqul was in jail between 8 and 22 November in a case filed under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act.

But police filed another case against him on charges of committing an act of sabotage in Nandail on 15 November.