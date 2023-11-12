AL leaders file case after launching attacks on BNP men's houses

The house of an activist of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) was attacked in Chitalmari upazila of Bagerhat.

Later, a local leader of Awami League filed a case against 40 leaders and activists of BNP and its associate bodies and two leaders of Jatiya Party on charges of exploding crude bombs at a rally of Awami League.

Awami League’s Kalatala union parishad Ward No 6 unit president Azizul Haque Khan filed the case with the Chitalmari police station on 11 October under the Explosives Substances Act.

Another 40-50 unidentified people were also made accused in this case.

According to the case statement, the incident took place in Kanonchak Bazar on the night of 10 October. Besides, four unexploded crude bombs, splitters and several bamboo sticks were recovered from the scene.