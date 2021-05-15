Jamaat leader Shahjahan Chowdhury arrested over Hathazari violence

Former member of parliament and ameer (chief) of Jamaat-e-Islami’s Chattogram metropolitan unit Shahjahan Chowdhury has been arrested over Hefazat-e-Islam’s violence in Hathazari.
Shahjahan was arrested from his house at Satkania pourashava area on Saturday morning.
Superintendent of Chattogram metropolitan police SM Rashidul Haque told Prothom Alo that Shahjahan was arrested as there was evidence of his involvement with the Hathazari violence.
He would be remanded for further information on the Hefazat mayhem, the police official added.
Four people were killed in police firing at Hathazari as the protest by Hefazat men against Indian prime minister Narendra Modi’s visit on 26 March turned violent.
Police filed 10 cases with Hathazari police station accusing Hefazat ameer Junaid Babunagari and Jamaat-BNP men over the violence.
Police sources said Shahjahan Chowdhury is accused in over 15 cases.