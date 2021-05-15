Jamaat leader Shahjahan Chowdhury arrested over Hathazari violence

Former member of parliament and ameer (chief) of Jamaat-e-Islami’s Chattogram metropolitan unit Shahjahan Chowdhury has been arrested over Hefazat-e-Islam’s violence in Hathazari.

Shahjahan was arrested from his house at Satkania pourashava area on Saturday morning.

Superintendent of Chattogram metropolitan police SM Rashidul Haque told Prothom Alo that Shahjahan was arrested as there was evidence of his involvement with the Hathazari violence.