5 'rape victims' admitted to DMCH in 3 hrs

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka

Five people, including four children and a teenager, were admitted to the One-Stop Crisis Center (OCC) of Dhaka Medical College Hospital in three hours after they were reportedly raped.

The victims were admitted to the hospital between 10:00am and 1:00pm on Thursday.

Out of the five, two children and a teenager were brought from different areas of Mugda thana in Dhaka.

Sub inspector (SI) Al-Amin of Mugda police station brought the two children to the OCC from Mugda on Thursday morning.

He told Prothom Alo that a complaint was made to the police station that a 12-year-old child was allegedly raped after Iftar on 19 March. Based on the complaint, a neighbour named Jabbar, 40, was arrested.

The child was admitted to the OCC for a physical examination.

Another complaint was made to the police station stating that another child was allegedly raped on 18 March in the same police station area. A neighbour named Pintu Chandra Das was arrested in this incident.

SI Tahidul Islam from Mugda police station area brought the 15-year-old girl to the OCC today.

He told Prothom Alo that the police received a complaint that the girl was raped by a young man named Siam, 18, who was acquainted with her, on 18 March.

He has been arrested in the meantime. The girl has been admitted to the OCC for a physical examination.

Another 15-year-old girl from Khilgaon thana was admitted to OCC today. Ilias Mahmud, sub inspector of Khilgaon police station, told Prothom Alo that a 20-year-old youth named Alif Siam raped the girl on 23 February promising her to merry.

A case was filed on Wednesday based on a complaint of the girl’s family. That’s why she was brought to the OCC today for a physical examination.

Another 22-year-old woman from Hatirjheel thana was brought to the OCC on allegation that she was raped. Details of this incident could not be known.

