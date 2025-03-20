5 'rape victims' admitted to DMCH in 3 hrs

Sub inspector (SI) Al-Amin of Mugda police station brought the two children to the OCC from Mugda on Thursday morning.

He told Prothom Alo that a complaint was made to the police station that a 12-year-old child was allegedly raped after Iftar on 19 March. Based on the complaint, a neighbour named Jabbar, 40, was arrested.

The child was admitted to the OCC for a physical examination.

Another complaint was made to the police station stating that another child was allegedly raped on 18 March in the same police station area. A neighbour named Pintu Chandra Das was arrested in this incident.

SI Tahidul Islam from Mugda police station area brought the 15-year-old girl to the OCC today.

He told Prothom Alo that the police received a complaint that the girl was raped by a young man named Siam, 18, who was acquainted with her, on 18 March.

He has been arrested in the meantime. The girl has been admitted to the OCC for a physical examination.