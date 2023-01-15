Sohail could not be extradited from India even in 15 months

Former inspector of Banani police station Sheikh Sohail Rana could not be brought back to the country even after 15 months of his arrest in India. The police were active about extraditing him from India in the beginning. The police headquarters had exchanged letters with the relevant agency in India up until May last year.

However, all the proceedings are stalled at the moment. Even the officials involved in the investigation could not say anything regarding this.

Sohail fled to India after the fraudulent activities of e-commerce firm e-orange came to light. He was arrested by members of Indian Border Security Force (BSF) on 3 September 2021 in Cooch Behar of West Bengal. He is now in prison in Cooch Behar district.