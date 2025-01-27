Ex-state minister Enamur placed on 6-day remand

The defence lawyer pleaded for a bail of Enamur Rahman in the case but the court placed him on six-day remand.

Earlier, the Detective Branch (DB) of police arrested the former state minister from the city’s Bashundhara residential area on Sunday night.

The case documents say a certain Sagar was shot to death during the movement of Anti-Discrimination Student Movement in the city’s Mirpur area on 19 July. His mother Beauty Akter filed the murder case.

Deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina is the main accused in the case.