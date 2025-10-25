Sohel Rana in Albanian jail, seeks asylum as Sheikh Hasina's relative

Several officials at police headquarters told Prothom Alo that under Albanian law, if a foreign national is accused of murder in their home country, they can file a case in an Albanian court seeking asylum. Sohel Rana has taken advantage of this provision and filed such a case in Albania.

In his petition, he claimed that a murder case had been filed against him at Dhaka’s Gulshan police station in connection with last year’s July uprising.

He alleged that if he were to return to Bangladesh, he would be sentenced to death in that case. A false affidavit supporting this supposed case was submitted to the Albanian court on his behalf. Following that, the Albanian authorities sent a letter to the National Central Bureau (NCB) at Bangladesh police headquarters requesting information about the alleged case against him.

In response, police headquarters informed Albania’s NCB that no murder case had been filed against Sohel Rana at Gulshan police station in connection with the July uprising. It also clarified that he fled the country on 2 September 2021 and was arrested in India the next day.

Regarding the lack of response from Albania despite multiple letters requesting Sohel Rana’s repatriation, a police official told Prothom Alo, “When a foreign national is arrested there, the person is tried under Albanian law for their alleged offence. Since the verdict in Sohel Rana’s case has not yet been delivered, that may be why they have not responded so far.”