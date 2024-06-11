eOrange scam: Rana flees after securing bail in Kolkata

eOrange patroniser and suspended inspector of Banani police station Sheikh Sohel Rana, who was imprisoned in India for entering the country illegally, went into hiding after securing bail from the Kolkata High Court. His bail order has been cancelled following that, local police said.

Sohel Rana couldn’t be brought back to the country even after 33 months of his arrest in India. However, the relevant department of the police headquarters said the process to bring Sohel Rana back to the country is underway.

Speaking to Prothom Alo over the phone on Friday, Rahul Talukder, officer-in-charge of Mekliganj police station in Cooch Behar district of India, said Sohel Rana was granted bail on condition of renting a house near the police station and reporting once a week. He cited physical illness in his plea for bail. However, he never showed up at the police station after securing bail.