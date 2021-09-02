Crime and Law

Owner of eorange, 2 others land in jail

Prothom Alo English Desk

A Dhaka court on Thursday sent three people including owner of virtual outlet eorange.shop to jail in a fraud case filed over embezzlement of Tk 11 billion from consumers, reports UNB.

The accused are its owner Sonia Mehzabin, her husband Masukur Rahman and Aman Ullah, chief operating officer of eorange.

Dhaka metropolitan magistrate Baki Billah passed the order rejecting their bail petition when they were produced before it on completion of their 5-day remand.

Earlier on 23 August, Dhaka metropolitan magistrate Morshed Al Mamun Bhuiyan placed the accused on a 5-day remand in the fraud case.

On 17 August, the court sent them to jail rejecting their bail prayers when they surrendered to Dhaka additional chief metropolitan magistrate Abubakar Siddique's court.

On 16 August, an aggrieved customer of eorange Md Taherul Islam filed a fraud case with Gulshan police station in presence of 37 other customers who testified against the accused.

