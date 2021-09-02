Owner of eorange, 2 others land in jail

Dhaka metropolitan magistrate Baki Billah passed the order rejecting their bail petition when they were produced before it on completion of their 5-day remand.
Earlier on 23 August, Dhaka metropolitan magistrate Morshed Al Mamun Bhuiyan placed the accused on a 5-day remand in the fraud case.
On 17 August, the court sent them to jail rejecting their bail prayers when they surrendered to Dhaka additional chief metropolitan magistrate Abubakar Siddique's court.
On 16 August, an aggrieved customer of eorange Md Taherul Islam filed a fraud case with Gulshan police station in presence of 37 other customers who testified against the accused.