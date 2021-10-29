E-orange owner Sonia, 2 others remanded again

The court also rejected bail petition submitted by the defence lawyer advocate Mamunur Rashid.
On 7 October, Sazzad Islam, a Dhaka College student, filed the case with Hatirjheels police station as he, his brother and a friend didn’t receive products from eorange.shop after paying Tk 12 million.
On 16 August, a customer of E-orange, Md Taherul Islam, filed a fraud case with Gulshan police in presence of 37 other customers who testified against the accused.
The following day, Dhaka additional chief metropolitan magistrate Abubakar Siddique’s court sent Sonia and her husband to jail rejecting their bail application when they surrendered.
On 18 August, company’s COO Aman Ullah was arrested.
On 23 August, Dhaka metropolitan magistrate Morshed Al Mamun Bhuiyan placed the accused on a 5-day remand in the fraud case.
Later, several cases were filed against them with police stations and court and they were placed on remand several times for interrogation in those cases.