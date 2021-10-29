E-orange owner Sonia, 2 others remanded again

A court here on Thursday placed e-commerce platform eorange.shop owner Sonia Mehzabin, her husband Masukur Rahman and chief operating officer Aman Ullah on a one-day remand in a fraud case filed with Hatirjheel police station, UNB reports.

Dhaka chief metroploitan magistate court Judge Shahidul Islam passed the order after sup-inspector Subrata Debnath, also investigation officer of the case, submitted a petition seeking a 5-day remand for the accused.