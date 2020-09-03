Journalist hacked to death in Dhamrai

A journalist of a private television channel has been hacked dead in Dhamrai upazila in Dhaka.
Slain journalist Julhas Uddin, 37, was Dhamrai correspondent of Bijoy TV and the vice president of Dhamrai press club.
Julhas was a resident of Hatkora village under the upazila.
Police already detained two persons in this connection.
Locals said Julhas first married seven years ago.
After five years he married again without any consent from his first wife. His second wife Soma was earlier married to some Shahin Hossain of Manikganj sadar upazila.
Law enforcers of Dhamrai police station said Shahin and his friend Moazzem Hossain allegedly hacked Julhas to death on Thursday afternoon at Barbaria bus stand area in Dhamrai.
Locals caught Shahin and Moazzem and handed them over to police.
Officer-in-charge (OC) of Dhamrai police station Deepak Chandra Saha said Julhas was taken to Savar's Gonoshasthaya Kendra Hospital first. Later, physicians at Manikganj 250-bed hospital pronounced him dead.
Shahin might have killed Julhas to take revenge as he married Shahin’s wife, the OC said.
The OC said that the preparation of filing a case in this connection is underway.
Meanwhile, Dhamrai press club president Abu Hasan and general secretary Anisur Rahman condemned the brutal killing, and demanded exemplary punishment of the killers.