Journalist hacked to death in Dhamrai

Locals said Julhas first married seven years ago.

After five years he married again without any consent from his first wife. His second wife Soma was earlier married to some Shahin Hossain of Manikganj sadar upazila.

Law enforcers of Dhamrai police station said Shahin and his friend Moazzem Hossain allegedly hacked Julhas to death on Thursday afternoon at Barbaria bus stand area in Dhamrai.

Locals caught Shahin and Moazzem and handed them over to police.

Officer-in-charge (OC) of Dhamrai police station Deepak Chandra Saha said Julhas was taken to Savar's Gonoshasthaya Kendra Hospital first. Later, physicians at Manikganj 250-bed hospital pronounced him dead.