Ex-army officers Masud–Khaled 'allies of AL and criminals': Chief Prosecutor

The Chief Prosecutor Md Aminul Islam has described former Director General of the Directorate General of Forces Intelligence (DGFI), Lieutenant General (retd) Sheikh Mamun Khaled, and another former army officer, Lieutenant General (retd) Masud Uddin Chowdhury, as 'associates of the fascist Awami League government' and 'criminals'.

He further said that many of their past activities fall under crimes against humanity.

Chief Prosecutor Aminul Islam made these remarks while briefing journalists on Sunday afternoon at the premises of the International Crimes Tribunal.

Earlier today, in the morning, at Tribunal-2, the Chief Prosecutor filed a petition to show Masud Uddin Chowdhury and Sheikh Mamun Khaled arrested in two separate cases of crimes against humanity.

Masud Uddin Chowdhury has been accused in the July massacre, while Sheikh Mamun Khaled has been accused of enforced disappearances.