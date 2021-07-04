Jubo Dal leader arrested for assaulting headmaster

It was learned that the incident occurred on 30 June, when the headmaster along with other teachers and the district education officer went to the school premises for an investigation.
There, at one point the headmaster was beaten.
According to the police, Md Ekram Mia, member (guardian) of the school managing committee and brother of arrested Harun, had wanted to arrange the wedding of his daughter at the school premises but the headmaster denied due to ongoing restrictions.
However, Ekram arranged it anyway, defying the headmaster but the local authority managed to prevent it acting over a secret tip.
For this reason, Ekram held a grudge against the headmaster and teachers of the school and intimidate them not to go to the school ever again.
Officer-in-charge (OC) of Double Mooring police station Mohammad Mohsin said on 30 June an investigation team led by Panchlaish-Double Mooring education officer Mohammad Shafiul Alam came to the school along with some teachers including the headmaster.
That day Ekram Mia's brother Jubo Dal leader Mia Mohammad Harun Khan with his companions forcibly entered the headmaster's room, insulted and threatened everyone and slapped the headmaster.
OC Mohammad Mohsin said other accused in the case are yet to be arrested.