Jubo Dal leader arrested for assaulting headmaster

It was learned that the incident occurred on 30 June, when the headmaster along with other teachers and the district education officer went to the school premises for an investigation.

There, at one point the headmaster was beaten.

According to the police, Md Ekram Mia, member (guardian) of the school managing committee and brother of arrested Harun, had wanted to arrange the wedding of his daughter at the school premises but the headmaster denied due to ongoing restrictions.