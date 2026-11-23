‘Top terror’ Sweden Aslam arrested at airport
Police have arrested one of the “top terrors”, Sweden Aslam. He was arrested late last night, Sunday, at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka.
Sweden Aslam had gone to the airport to board a Thai Airways flight bound for Thailand. He was arrested while completing immigration procedures.
Sources said there are multiple cases against Sweden Aslam. Following his arrest, he was handed over to the Detective Branch (DB) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).
Confirming the news, DMP Detective Branch Chief Shafiqul Islam told Prothom Alo that Sweden Aslam has been arrested.
A source from the immigration police stated that they arrested Sweden Aslam in connection with a case filed with Tejgaon Police Station and handed him over to the DB. The DB is currently investigating the case.
Aslam is from Nawabganj upazila in Dhaka. His father’s name is Sheikh Jinnat Ali.
Sheikh Mohammad Aslam, better known as Sweden Aslam, was a notorious criminal who came to prominence in the 1990s. He was among the 23 top criminals listed during the tenure of the four-party alliance government.
Aslam is accused of shooting Shakil, a boy who was standing beside his mother outside a school in East Rajabazar, Farmgate, in the capital, in 1986. A series of allegations followed, linking him to several murders.
At one point, he spent some time in Sweden. After returning to Bangladesh, the word ‘Sweden’ became part of his name.
According to sources at the Home Ministry, Aslam was acquitted by courts in four cases involving murder and attempted murder. However, the prosecution did not appeal against the verdicts.
He was discharged in another case. He was sentenced to life imprisonment and 17 years in prison in two cases under the Arms Act. He was later discharged by the High Court in those cases.
Police records show that the latest case against Aslam was filed over the murder of Galib, a Jubo League leader in Tejgaon. Galib was killed on 23 March 1997. A case was filed in connection with the murder against 20 people, including Aslam.
Police submitted a charge sheet on 8 April 1998. The case is currently pending trial. After securing bail in the case, Aslam was released from prison in September 2024.