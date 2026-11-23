Police have arrested one of the “top terrors”, Sweden Aslam. He was arrested late last night, Sunday, at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka.

Sweden Aslam had gone to the airport to board a Thai Airways flight bound for Thailand. He was arrested while completing immigration procedures.

Sources said there are multiple cases against Sweden Aslam. Following his arrest, he was handed over to the Detective Branch (DB) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).