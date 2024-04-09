Chhatra League leader in Badda sends Eid cards demanding ‘toll’

Zishan is on the police's list of top terrors. The police said that he lives in Dubai and runs the criminal ring from there. His main associate is Abul Bashar. He is the former general secretary of Badda thana Swechchhashebok League.

Abul Bashar, speaking to Prothom Alo yesterday, Monday, claimed that he is not involved in extortion and criminal activities. He said that this was a conspiracy against him. The police, however, say that there is an arms case against Abul Bashar.

Head of the Mehdi Group, Mehdi alias Callings, had been a Chhatra League leader at Titumir College at one time. He now lives in the US. Police sources say he runs at criminal gang, sitting in the US. Three cases were recently filed against Mehdi and his associates and there are previous cases too.

Chhatra League leader Imran who has been sending out the Eid cards, is Mehdi's main associate. Attempts were made to contact Imran about the allegations, but he was unavailable.

Concerning the use of Eid cards for extortion purposes, Dhaka City North Chhatra League president Reaz Mahmud told Prothom Alo, organisational action will be taken against the concerned persons if the allegations of extortion are proven. The thana Chhatra League president has been asked to take action in this regard.

Badda thana Chhatra League president Akash Ahmed told Prothom Alo that he will look into the matter. If the charges of extortion are proven, Imran will be expelled from the organisation. Meanwhile the police sources say, the three leaders of the 'Robin, Dalim and Mahbub' group also live abroad, in Malaysia. And now a new group, Chanchal Group, is entering the scene.