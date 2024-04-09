Chhatra League leader in Badda sends Eid cards demanding ‘toll’
"On the occasion of Eid-ul Fitr, as every year, this time too Ward 21 Chhatra League, Badda thana, Dhaka City North, will distribute Eid clothes among the destitute and street children. Your kind cooperation is sought for this initiative." The president of Ward 21 Chhatra League of Badda thana in the capital, Md Imran Islam, is sending this message in an Eid card to the various businesspersons, building owners and private firms in the area, demanding 'toll'.
The company Delta Visa Service received such an Eid card from Imran. On 4 April, Tk 200,000 was demanded from the owner of the firm. Following the incident, the police filed a case with Badda police station against 10 persons including Imran. It was said, Imran extorted Tk 100,000 from the owner of the company. He has taken same amounts from two other firms.
There is no sign of any Chhatra League initiative to distribute Eid clothes among the destitute and street children in Badda. The organisation's leaders also said that Chhatra League has not taken up any such initiative. This is just Imran's extortion tactics.
Speaking to local residents, businessmen and the police, it was learnt that three criminal groups had long been running an extortion racket in Badda. They collect money monthly from some businessmen. They use Eid, Pahela Baishakh (Bengali New Year), Victory Day, Independence Day and other festivals and national days to demand 'toll'.
Matiur Rahman, the owner of internet service provider SAM Online, paid a heavy price for refusing to pay the extortion fee. A criminal wearing a helmet entered his office on 3 February and without a word shot at an employee there. The bullet just missed his head and hit the wall behind.
Businessman Matiur Rahman filed a case on 23 February with Badda police station regarding the incident. In the case he stated that after the incident, he received a recorded message from an overseas mobile phone number. It said, "Matiur shaheb, you have taken things too far. I haven't touched your family as yet. The next attack will be on your family. The administration won't be able to save you."
Speaking to Prothom Alo on Sunday, Matiur Rahman said, "The traders in the area are fed up with the extortion by these criminals. But everyone is too scared to resort to the law. But he went ahead and filed the case.
The police have arrested an associate of Chhatra League leader Imran in the case regarding extortion through Eid cards. His name is Imon. A search is on for Imran. The Office-in-Charge (OC) of Badda police station, Mohammad Yasin Gazi told Prothom Alo that efforts are being made to nab all the accused.
Extortion in Bangladesh, sitting overseas
Badda is a steadily expanding area in the northeast of the capital. It is flanked on one side by the upscale areas of Gulshan and Banani. Housing business is booming in Badda. There are furniture and garment factories in the area, food outlets, rickshaw garages and all sorts of businesses. There are also internet service provider establishments, cable TV connection providers and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales centres.
According to the local resident and the police, three criminal gangs are active in Badda. These are, Zishan Group, Mehedi Group as well as the Robin, Dalim and Mahbub Group. The names of 35 members of the three groups were learnt. Most of them face cases at the police station. They are basically engaged in extortion, drugs and land grabbing.
Zishan is on the police's list of top terrors. The police said that he lives in Dubai and runs the criminal ring from there. His main associate is Abul Bashar. He is the former general secretary of Badda thana Swechchhashebok League.
Abul Bashar, speaking to Prothom Alo yesterday, Monday, claimed that he is not involved in extortion and criminal activities. He said that this was a conspiracy against him. The police, however, say that there is an arms case against Abul Bashar.
Head of the Mehdi Group, Mehdi alias Callings, had been a Chhatra League leader at Titumir College at one time. He now lives in the US. Police sources say he runs at criminal gang, sitting in the US. Three cases were recently filed against Mehdi and his associates and there are previous cases too.
Chhatra League leader Imran who has been sending out the Eid cards, is Mehdi's main associate. Attempts were made to contact Imran about the allegations, but he was unavailable.
Concerning the use of Eid cards for extortion purposes, Dhaka City North Chhatra League president Reaz Mahmud told Prothom Alo, organisational action will be taken against the concerned persons if the allegations of extortion are proven. The thana Chhatra League president has been asked to take action in this regard.
Badda thana Chhatra League president Akash Ahmed told Prothom Alo that he will look into the matter. If the charges of extortion are proven, Imran will be expelled from the organisation. Meanwhile the police sources say, the three leaders of the 'Robin, Dalim and Mahbub' group also live abroad, in Malaysia. And now a new group, Chanchal Group, is entering the scene.
Extortion is a criminal offence. It is the responsibility of the police to suppress such crimeNayeem Ahmed, former commissioner of DMP
'Going to the police makes matters worse'
Many of the traders in Badda area were unwilling to speak about the extortion. Three businessmen however agreed to speak about this toll collection racket. One of them, on condition of anonymity, told Prothom Alo, going to the police without paying the toll makes matters worse. He said, it's best to give whatever you can. There is no fixed rate. But a one-time payment is no less than Tk 50,000.
The locals say that anyone buying or selling land in Badda or constructing a building, is targetted by the extortionists. They demand cash or sometimes demand the work contract for landfills at double or triple the actual cost. The construction materials also have to be bought from shops of their selection. Sometimes 1000 bricks are bought, but when counted it is found there are only 800. You buy 100kg of roads, but get only 85 kg.
The victimised businessmen and the police in February and March filed eight cases against over 50 members of the three groups. At least 15 have been arrested in these cases filed on charges of extortion. Two firearms were recovered too. But extortion has not stopped.
Crime-ridden Badda
Badda thana falls in the jurisdiction of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP)'s Gulshan division. Lower income people mostly live in Badda. There is a higher propensity for crime there. DMP's crime records show 17 killings took place in their Gulshan division, the most taking place in Badda and Bhatara thana areas.
Former commissioner of DMP, Nayeem Ahmed, told Prothom Alo, extortion is a criminal offence. It is the responsibility of the police to suppress such crime.